Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' crucial game against the Bills

After racking up three straight wins and four in the last five, fans will get to see what the Carolina Panthers are truly made of in Week 8. The Buffalo Bills are coming to town, which represents head coach Dave Canales' most formidable challenge of the campaign to date.

The Bills went into their bye week on the back ot two defeats. Sean McDermott, the Panthers' former defensive coordinator, should have ironed out any issues during their extended rest period. They will have extra time to prepare and will be raring to go, so the test awaiting Carolina is a steep one.

Still, momentum is high. And who knows what can happen if the Panthers gain some critical early momentum.

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills game details

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills odds for Week 8

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at home to the Bills in Week 8.

Carolina +7.5 points: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Buffalo -7.5 points: -102 (bet $102 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +330 (bet $100 to win $330). The Bills are favored to get another win coming off their bye week at -420 (bet $420 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating an entertaining contest at Bank of America Stadium, setting the over/under at 47.5 points for the clash.

Over 47.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)

Under 47.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Andy Dalton prop bets

Bryce Young's high ankle sprain, suffered in Week 7 against the New York Jets, will keep him out this weekend against the Bills. That means it's time for veteran backup Andy Dalton to show why the Panthers extended him this offseason.

Dalton is serviceable. He's a strong mentor presence in the quarterback room who knows how to run Canales' scheme effectively. His limitations are apparent at this late stage of his career, so it'll be interesting to see how the three-time Pro Bowler fares against a vulnerable Buffalo defense.

The former TCU star's over/under for passing yards is 209.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). Dalton is projected to complete around 21.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +144 (bet $100 to win $144)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -182 (bet $182 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 8

Rico Dowdle: 50.5

Chuba Hubbard: 41.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 8