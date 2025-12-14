Odds and prop bets for Panthers' critical Week 15 game at the Saints

The Carolina Panthers know what they have to do. Win their next two games, and head coach Dave Canales' squad will secure the NFC South championship and clinch a playoff spot. Sounds easy, but there will be plenty of twists and turns to come.

Carolina got a helping hand from the Atlanta Falcons' success over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving them sole custody of the division lead. That boosted morale, but it counts for nothing if they don't beat the New Orleans Saints.

Canales is calling for supreme focus. The Panthers have already been caught out by the Saints this season. They cannot let the same happen again — not when the stakes are higher than ever.

Carolina Panthers at Saints game details

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Saints odds for Week 15

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Saints in Week 15.

Carolina -2.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

New Orleans +2.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can currently get odds of -146 (bet $146 to win $100). The Saints are underdogs on home turf despite their stunning upset over the Buccaneers last time out at +124 (bet $100 to win $124).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a cagey afternoon at the Caesars Superdome, setting the over/under at just 41.5 points for the clash.

Over 41.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 41.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

The Saints played Bryce Young perfectly in their first meeting. They took away the running game and put the onus firmly on the quarterback to come through for his squad. He never looked comfortable during a dismal performance, so he'll be eager to put things right and get the Panthers to within one triumph of winning the NFC South.

Young's over/under for passing yards in Week 15 is 195.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete around 18.5 passes from 29.5 attempts. The former Alabama star's over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +122 (bet $100 to win $122)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -154 (bet $154 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 15

Rico Dowdle - 56.5

Chuba Hubbard - 44.5

Bryce Young - 7.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 15