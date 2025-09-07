Odds and prop bets for Panthers' pivotal Week 1 showdown at the Jaguars

After months of waiting and preparing, the Carolina Panthers finally begin their regular-season engagements with a trip to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And for head coach Dave Canales, this is the perfect chance for his team to make a statement.

The Jaguars won't be a pushover. They are riding a newfound sense of confidence and belief under new head coach Liam Coen. They also have some dynamic playmakers on both sides of the football, including two-way phenom Travis Hunter after Jacksonville traded up to No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft to secure his services.

Hunter will play more wide receiver than cornerback against the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Panthers will have preparations in place for every eventuality, but nothing but supreme execution will do in pursuit of getting their campaign off on the best possible footing.

There is a quiet confidence in the building. There is also a resolute intent to let the NFL know that this franchise isn't going to be the walkover it once was. And what better place to confirm this than the scene of team owner David Tepper's embarrassing drink-throwing incident that landed him a $500,000 fine.

This could legitimately go either way. Being without left tackle Ikem Ekwonu complicates matters, but the Panthers have more than enough to give the Jaguars all they can handle. Whether that's enough to pick up a much-needed success on their travels is another matter.

Carolina Panthers at Jaguars game details

Date: Sunday, September 7

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Jaguars odds for Week 1

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars in Week 1.

Carolina +3.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Jacksonville -3.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone brave enough to place a wager on Carolina's money line can get odds of +164 currently (bet $100 to win $164). Jacksonville is favoured to get the Coen era off on a positive note at -196 (bet $196 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting an entertaining clash between the two upstart franchises in Week 1. This is reflected in the over/under for the contest, which has been set at 46.5 points.

Over 46.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Under 46.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young props for Week 1

Bryce Young is embarking on a crossroads campaign. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft finally started to put everything together upon his return to the starting lineup last season. Now, the challenge is kicking on and cementing his status as Carolina's franchise signal-caller for the next decade.

Young has the chance to immediately stake a claim versus one of the NFL's worst pass defences last season. FanDuel Sportsbook has placed its over/under for passing yards at 212.5. This is available at -113, whichever side of the target takes your fancy (bet $113 to win $100). His over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 touchdowns: +146 (bet $100 to win $146)

Under 1.5 touchdowns: -198 (bet $198 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yards for Week 1

Tetairoa McMillan: 65.5

Xavier Legette: 36.5

Hunter Renfrow: 16.5

Chuba Hubbard: 9.5

Tommy Tremble: 9.5

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yards for Week 1

Chuba Hubbard: 59.5

Rico Dowdle: 24.5

Bryce Young: 16.5

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis