Odds and prop bets for Panthers' pivotal Week 4 showdown at the Patriots

The Carolina Panthers will be looking to make another positive impression when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 4. Dave Canales enters the game with several key players out due to injury, so the head coach will be hoping those tasked with filling the void can step up accordingly in pursuit of success.

Things didn't look especially promising over the first two games. Carolina's momentum has completely shifted following a shutout triumph over the Atlanta Falcons. This could be trickier, especially considering the way teams coached by Mike Vrabel typically go about their business.

The Panthers are underdogs, which is nothing new. However, they have momentum for the first time this season, so Canales' squad isn't without a chance if everyone executes and they manage to quieten the crowd early on.

Carolina Panthers at Patriots game details

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Patriots odds for Week 4

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at the Patriots in Week 4. This is available at -110, whichever side of the spread takes your fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Anyone wishing to check out the Panthers' money line can get odds of +210 currently (bet $100 to win $210). The Patriots are favored to pick up another valuable victory under Vrabel at -255 (bet $255 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook set the over/under at 43.5 points for the contest, indicating that it might not be the entertaining contest fans are anticipating.

Over 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

The Panthers got a much safer performance from quarterback Bryce Young in Week 3. He didn't have to force the issue or chase the game. He protected the football, controlled the line of scrimmage, and managed things effectively as Carolina's defense took charge.

This looks like the recipe for success, although it could be difficult against a more fundamentally sound team in New England. Young's over/under for passing yards stands at 202.5. This is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100).

Young is projected to complete around 20.5 passes from 33.5 attempts. His over/under for touchdown passes is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +172 (bet $100 to win $172)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -220 (bet $220 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers' over/under receiving yard marks for Week 4

Tetairoa McMillan: 63.5

Chuba Hubbard: 16.5

Tommy Tremble: 20.5

Hunter Renfrow: 33.5

David Moore: 15.5

Carolina Panthers' over/under rushing yard marks for Week 4

Chuba Hubbard: 49.5

Bryce Young: 13.5

Rico Dowdle: 22.5

