Is Tetairoa McMillan playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers are currently dealing with some troubling injury issues, despite the season still being in its infancy. No fewer than four influential figures are out of their Week 4 road game against the New England Patriots, which only makes things more difficult for head coach Dave Canales to keep the team's positive momentum going.

Canales' squad will be brimming with confidence after shutting out the Atlanta Falcons en route to their first victory of the season. If they want to go back-to-back, they'll have to do it without the contributions of wide receiver Xavier Legette, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, and the experienced edge-rushing duo of D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II.

There were also concerns about first-round rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan's availability. The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is currently dealing with a calf issue. Carolina kept him out of Wednesday's session, and he was a limited participant over the next two days. Unsurprisingly, the Panthers listed their most dynamic offensive weapon as questionable.

Carolina Panthers should have Tetairoa McMillan available in Week 4

McMillan said during his media availability that the plan is to suit up. This sentiment was echoed by Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, who reported that the former Arizona standout will be on the field.

#Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (calf) and standout WR Tetairoa McMillan (calf) both should be good to go for Carolina, sources say. Both are questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2025

With the Patriots expected to welcome back second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez for his first game of the campaign, all signs point to a mouthwatering clash with McMillan. And who comes out on top could go a long way to determining the overall outcome.

The Panthers look to have a superstar on their hands with McMillan. He's not the finished article as yet, but he already seems capable of placing his name among the best wideouts in franchise history when it's all said and done.

Dealing with a calf problem at this early stage isn't ideal. However, complications should be minimal after Canales managed his practice reps effectively leading into the clash.

Watching McMillan's progress closely over the opening exchanges will provide insight into whether the calf concern is limiting his quick-twitch movements. But if everything checks out, fans should expect the gifted wideout to become an integral piece of the puzzle as Carolina looks for its second victory.

