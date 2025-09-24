Early odds and prediction for Panthers' Week 4 road clash against Patriots

Everything is looking up for the Carolina Panthers once again. Their dominant victory over the Atlanta Falcons got the fans back onside and left many wondering whether this could be the start of a profitable run of results for this once-downtrodden franchise.

Getting one win doesn't change anything. The Panthers have more momentum, but that'll change quickly if they cannot beat the New England Patriots. That's the next objective, so turning the page soon is advisable.

Both teams are at an early crossroads at 1-2. Going 1-3 significantly reduces the chances of making the postseason or, in Carolina's case, potentially mounting a surprising challenge for the NFC South title. The stakes are high, but the Panthers have everything to gain and nothing to lose from their third road outing in four contests to start the season.

Carolina Panthers at Patriots game details

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Patriots early odds for Week 4

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs at the Patriots in Week 4. This is available at -110, whichever side of the line you fancy (bet -110 to win $100).

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +198 (bet $100 to win $198). The Patriots are favored to get themselves back to winning ways at -240 (bet $240 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 43.5 points for the clash, suggesting that it may not be the most entertaining matchup when all is said and done.

Over 43.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 43.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Patriots prediction for Week 4

Confidence should be high within the Panthers. Shutting out an opponent is extremely difficult in the NFL. Not letting them past the 30-yard line is a remarkable accomplishment, especially considering how poorly Ejiro Evero's unit performed during the previous campaign.

Things are improving across the board. The Patriots will be a tricky proposition to overcome, and any team coached by Mike Vrabel is going to be fundamentally sound, up for the physical challenge, and give maximum effort at all times.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win

At the same time, the Panthers have nothing to fear. Establishing the run against a team that gives up just 60.3 yards per game on the ground is key. If they can do that, and the defense maintains its improved performance levels, this game quickly becomes winnable.

