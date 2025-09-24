The doom clouds were descending across the Carolina Panthers once again. However, a sensational performance in Week 3 has turned the tide at the perfect time.

Dave Canales wanted to see more from his players. The head coach was confident everything would click at some stage. Fortunately for the Panthers, this came during their emphatic win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

The Panthers were outstanding. They put together an almost complete performance in all phases. The offense was efficient, controlling the tempo and capitalizing on opportunities as they arose. Carolina's defense was exceptional, shutting out the Falcons throughout a showing that will live long in the memory.

This is immensely positive. But make no mistake, it counts for nothing if the Panthers creep back into old habits.

That's the message Canales is already relaying to his players. One win doesn't make a successful season. Stacking up good displays, executing effectively, and being fundamentally sound are what's required moving forward.

The new standard has now been set. The challenge is maintaining it, but there are some decent-looking games on the schedule that everyone associated with the Panthers will be looking forward to.

On this topic, we predicted how the Panthers might fare over their next five games after their 1-2 start to the 2025 campaign.

Predicting the Panthers' next five games after 1-2 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers at Patriots - Week 4

Date: Sunday, September 27

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Channel: FOX

After a brief visit home, the Carolina Panthers are back on the road in Week 4. But this time, they will be brimming with confidence after dismantling the Atlanta Falcons for their first triumph of the campaign.

The New England Patriots, like the Panthers, are 1-2. There have been some good moments, but this looks like a work in progress for new head coach Mike Vrabel before his philosophy is fully installed.

Containing quarterback Drake Maye is key. The No. 3 pick in 2024 is no stranger to Panthers fans, having played his college football at North Carolina. He's got the tools to pick apart almost anyone, but he is prone to errors under pressure during his first full season as a starter.

Carolina will also key in on running back TreVeyon Henderson as a possible danger. All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs is another formidable adversary to overcome. Still, the Panthers have two in-form cornerbacks in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. to counteract this threat.

Prediction: Win (2-2)

Vrabel's teams are always physical. The Panthers will be in for a tough battle, but there's nothing to suggest that they cannot pick up another win to reach .500 after four contests.