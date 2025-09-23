Panthers breakout star finally gets the respect fans demanded

The Carolina Panthers' defense is getting some positive recognition for the first time in years. Ejiro Evero's unit pitched a shutout against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, which is yet another sign that things are finally trending up for a group that became a national embarrassment during the previous campaign.

It's early days, but confidence is building. This is no more evident than within the secondary, as Carolina's cornerbacks seized the initiative in the most impressive way to make Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. pay for his erratic decision-making.

And for one underrated breakout candidate, he's finally getting the respect that fans have long demanded.

Mike Jackson Sr. is quickly emerging into the Carolina Panthers' breakout star

Dan Morgan has made several trades since becoming general manager. Most of those have involved outgoings with deadweight who were never going to be part of the team's long-term plans. But the decision to acquire Mike Jackson Sr. from the Seattle Seahawks is arguably his best.

When Dane Jackson suffered a hamstring injury shortly before the 2024 season, Morgan took decisive action. He secured Jackson's services from the Seahawks. Considering it only cost seventh-round rookie linebacker Michael Barrett, who didn't even make Seattle's roster, it represents a bargain of epic proportions.

Jackson was solid last season. The Panthers recognized his importance, giving him a new two-year deal to prevent the player from leaving in free agency. The former Miami Hurricanes college star has been eager to repay this faith over the early stages of the campaign.

The 2019 fifth-round pick put the exclamation point on Week 3 with an interception. That generated headlines, but his overall performance levels have been nothing short of outstanding.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson ranks fifth league-wide in passer rating allowed (21.7) and coverage grade (78.1). Jaycee Horn isn't much further behind, which indicates that the Panthers have one of the league's most prolific cornerback tandems through three weeks.

Per @PFF: the Panthers are currently employing two of the top 15 corners in terms of coverage grades, min 150 snaps.



Mike Jackson: 5th

Jaycee Horn: 15th pic.twitter.com/yDQQIrpvMV — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 23, 2025

This is setting the tone. Tight coverage gives the defensive front seven more time to apply pressure. The early returns speak for themselves, so the Panthers' defense will only continue to improve if the same trend goes on throughout the campaign.

Jackson has always been highly thought of among the fan base. His contribution last season went overlooked on the national level, primarily due to Evero's unit giving up the most single-season points in NFL history. Now, the tide is turning, so some added notoriety could be coming for a player richly deserving of the praise.

And if Jackson keeps progressing, he could even be in the conversation for one of the biggest trade steals in franchise history.

