Concerning Tetairoa McMillan injury update has Panthers fans fearing the worst

The Carolina Panthers finally have some positive momentum to build upon after a shutout triumph over the Atlanta Falcons, so the last thing head coach Dave Canales needs is more injury worries.

Unfortunately, that's what he's got.

Carolina is already without stud right guard Robert Hunt and starting center Austin Corbett for the foreseeable future. Several others are dealing with nagging issues, which now includes first-round rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

The former Arizona standout has made an outstanding start to his NFL journey. Carolina's decision-makers thought McMillan could be the No. 1 wide receiver this team has craved since D.J. Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears. It's early days, but he's done nothing to diminish this faith through the opening three weeks of the campaign.

Tetairoa McMillan dealing with calf injury before Carolina Panthers' trip to the Patriots

McMillan has 14 receptions for 216 receiving yards to date. He's made some extraordinary catches and is already developing some encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. The sky's the limit if he continues on this upward trajectory, but a concerning injury complication couldn't have come at a worse time.

The No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft didn't practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Canales said McMillan is currently day-to-day with a calf injury he has been dealing with for a while. The Panthers are erring on the side of caution, and rightfully so, but the gifted pass-catcher is confident he'll be on the field at Gillette Stadium.

Tetairoa McMillan said he expects to play against the Patriots. And here he also relives his leaping catch against the Falcons, which Tommy Tremble compared to Super Mario. pic.twitter.com/zR3kKErPPq — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 24, 2025

That's encouraging. But the eventual decision will not be McMillan's. Unless the Panthers are 100 percent confident there won't be any lingering issues and the first-year pro can be his typically explosive self, there's a chance he won't be risked.

It's a wait-and-see scenario for fans. The Panthers' offensive dynamic would change considerably if McMillan cannot go, especially with tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders on the shelf and 2024 first-round receiver Xavier Legette not guaranteed to participate. Canales will be thinking of contingency plans for every eventuality, and other players further down the depth chart must step up accordingly.

This is the only way Carolina's new sense of positivity will grow. McMillan has superstar potential. Considering the Patriots could also be getting second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez back from injury this weekend, not having the receiver would be a body blow.

Hopefully, McMillan can prove his fitness in the coming days. Anything less completely shifts the landscape.

