Dave Canales just confirmed Panthers fans' worst fear about Robert Hunt

The Carolina Panthers are still reveling in their shutout success over the Atlanta Falcons to get their campaign back on track in Week 3. Even so, head coach Dave Canales is currently dealing with some troubling injuries that could hinder the team's progress.

Some new issues arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Breakout candidate Ja'Tavion Sanders suffered a high ankle sprain versus the Falcons, which is expected to sideline the tight end for a few weeks. The coach also confirmed fans' worst fears about stud right guard Robert Hunt.

Carolina Panthers could be without Robert Hunt for the rest of 2025 after bicep surgery

Hunt went down in Week 2 with a torn biceps tendon. The concerns were immediate, and the former second-round pick is now expected to be out for an extended period. Canales revealed that the lineman had successful surgery to repair the issue, but he didn't seem too optimistic about a return at any stage during the 2025 campaign.

"And it's going to be a long time. We're looking at maybe end-of-the-season type of a return, but again, that's all going to just depend on how his recovery process is." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

He didn't rule anything out, and rightfully so. Canales will give Hunt all the time he needs to heal. If that means he has to sit the rest of the way, so be it.

The Panthers installed Chandler Zavala as the team's right guard in Hunt's absence. He was solid if not spectacular against the Falcons, but it's hard to look at this as anything other than a massive downgrade.

Carolina compensated for this by completely overwhelming the Falcons in all phases. However, if the Panthers aim to reach loftier expectations and build on this positive early momentum, Zavala must raise his performance levels accordingly.

Hunt will be sorely missed. He's a Pro Bowl-caliber performer on the field and a vibrant leadership presence in the locker room. Any team would miss a player of his stature, so the Panthers will have to develop a sound coping mechanism until he's ready to come back.

Zavala could get an extended audition, especially if the Panthers keep winning. The leash is short, with Brady Christensen also capable of manning the right guard spot or any other position along the offensive line. If more drastic measures are needed, general manager Dan Morgan could examine free-agent options or trade possibilities if the right opportunities become available.

None of those mentioned above compares to what Hunt brings to the table, so the Panthers will have to make the best of a bad situation until further notice.

