Panthers' rookie suddenly thrown into baptism of fire after injury blow

Ja'Tavion Sanders was expected to have a breakout campaign for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. But not for the first time in the tight end's fledgling career to date, his momentum has come to a halt once again with a frustrating injury.

Sanders went down after catching a pass late in Carolina's emphatic triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. The former Texas standout was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that is reportedly set to sideline him for a few weeks. This represents a blow to the player and Dave Canales, who finally saw life from his squad after a lackluster start over the opening two contests.

This is the NFL, where it's next man up all the time. One player's disappointment is another's opportunity. And there will be no better chance to see what rookie Mitchell Evans can do with more responsibilities on his shoulders.

Carolina Panthers should involve Mitchell Evans more after Ja'Tavion Sanders injury

The Panthers will rely heavily on Tommy Tremble's experience while Sanders is out. However, Evans has shown enough promise over the first three outings to warrant more playing time.

Evans was the second-highest graded offensive player in Week 3, according to Pro Football Focus. It's a relatively small sample size, but the rookie is already showcasing his well-rounded playing style that attracted him to the Panthers during their pre-draft assessments.

Asking him to do this from a more prominent spot on the tight end depth chart represents a journey into the unknown. Canales runs a developmental staff, and the best way for Evans or anyone else to learn is through getting live-fire action, seeing where they are at, and what more might be needed.

If there is sufficient confidence in Evans within the building, he'll be involved more. The Panthers are embarking on a favorable run of games and have some much-needed momentum after demolishing the Falcons. Losing Sanders takes away another pass-catcher from quarterback Bryce Young's arsenal, but don't be surprised if the fifth-round selection out of Notre Dame comes to the fore if his number is called.

Tremble will likely start. He's got four years under his belt, can block effectively, and seems to have recovered fully from a back injury that required surgery this offseason. Evans should also get chances to flourish, and if he capitalizes on them, that'll be a massive boost to his long-term outlook.

Time will tell, but it's not a bad option for Canales to call upon in Sanders' absence.

