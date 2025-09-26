Panthers' prized rookie set for biggest test yet after Patriots comeback

Tetairoa McMillan has taken the Carolina Panthers by storm through three weeks of his rookie campaign. The wide receiver looks as advertised, producing solid numbers and demonstrating his flair for the extravagant along the way.

McMillan has set a high bar for himself. The Panthers were always confident that he could become a legitimate force quickly. Still, the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft is reportedly going to get a supreme measuring stick this weekend against the New England Patriots.

That is due to a returning player who completely shifts the dynamic of how New England approaches its business on defense.

Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan set to lock horns with Christian Gonzalez

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Patriots are set to welcome back second-team All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez from a hamstring injury in Week 4. He almost made it last weekend, but another week of practice looks set to give him the green light this time around.

"Patriots star CB Christian Gonzalez has made “good progress” in his hamstring recovery and is likely to make his season debut Sunday vs the Panthers. I’m told Gonzalez was “close” in Week 3 and has responded well to the additional work this week, putting him in line to play." Jordan Schultz

McMillan has been dealing with a calf issue this week, but he's confident of suiting up at Gillette Stadium. This will bring him face-to-face with Gonzalez, who bizarrely slid during the 2023 draft but immediately began to prove himself among the league's best shutdown corners.

It'll be a tough challenge for McMillan, especially if Gonzalez shows no lingering effects from the complication that's prevented him from making an appearance this season as yet. There could be some initial rust to shake off from the former Oregon standout, so testing him early might not be the worst idea in the world.

One thing is for sure: McMillan will give Gonzalez all he can handle. He's been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers so far, displaying his unique blend of length, athleticism, and dynamism that made him an instant fan favorite.

Gonzalez might be on a snap count, and he's missed a lot of time. He's still an accomplished performer who warrants respect, but McMillan is brimming with confidence. He's got nothing to fear, and this represents a perfect chance to put on a show to further cement his status as one of the brightest young wideouts anywhere in the league.

It promises to be a heavyweight battle when the two players face off against each other. If McMillan can come out of it on top, the Panthers have a shot at their second triumph.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis