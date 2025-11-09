Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' Week 10 battle against Saints

The Carolina Panthers haven't been favored in many games this season, so this weekend's contest against the New Orleans Saints represents a new, unusual challenge that head coach Dave Canales' squad must handle effectively.

They are the ones with all the momentum. They are the ones with everything to lose. The Saints are staring down the barrel of a lost campaign, winning just one game so far this season. While form often goes out of the window during divisional battles, Carolina should win if everyone meets expectations.

Remaining professional and avoiding complacency is key. If Canales' men can do that, they could emerge with another victory.

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints game details

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints odds for Week 10

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are favored by 5.5 points at home to the Saints in Week 10.

Carolina -5.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

New Orleans +5.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of -250 currently (bet $250 to win $100). The Saints are underdogs at Bank of America Stadium, which is no surprise with just one win to their name, at +205 (bet $100 to win $205).

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting a glut of points, setting the over/under at 38.5 points for the contest. This is available at -110, depending on which side of the total you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

After coming off yet another game-winning drive versus the Packers, quarterback Bryce Young will be aiming for a more comfortable afternoon at the office this time around. The Panthers have done a nice job of playing to the signal-caller's strengths at the moment. They have found the formula that works, which can hopefully trend long into the future as Carolina looks to enter the NFC South title picture potentially.

Young's over/under for passing yards against the Saints is 182.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete 17.5 passes from 27.5 attempts. The former Alabama star's over/under for passing touchdowns is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -192 (bet $192 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 10

Rico Dowdle: 92.5

Chuba Hubbard: 21.5

Bryce Young: 9.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 10