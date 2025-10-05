Odds and prop bets for the Panthers' Week 5 game against Dolphins

It's still relatively early in the campaign, but the Carolina Panthers' hopes are teetering on the edge. Pressure is already building, so nothing but a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 will do.

The Dolphins might have beaten the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, but it's a winnable game for Carolina. Not having to worry about All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a boost, but the Panthers are in no position to take anything for granted in their current state.

Dave Canales will be demanding a significant response from his players. It's a massive test of character, but being back at the venue where they shut out the Atlanta Falcons could provide the confidence needed to secure a second triumph of the campaign.

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins game details

Date: Sunday, October 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Dolphins odds for Week 5

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point underdogs at home to the Dolphins in Week 5.

Carolina +1.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Miami -1.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +100 currently (bet $100 to win $100). Miami is favored, albeit very narrowly, despite being on the road at -118 (bet $118 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 44.5 points for the clash.

Over 44.5 points: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Under 44.5 points: -122 (bet $122 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

Although quarterback Bryce Young is down the list of Carolina's problems through four weeks, the jury is still out on his long-term outlook. It could legitimately go either way, so a dominant performance is needed versus a Dolphins' defense that does look vulnerable if the signal-caller gets the required time in the pocket.

Young has to deliver in this one. His over/under for passing yards is 211.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available at -112, depending on which side of the marker takes your fancy (bet $112 to win $100).

The former Alabama sensation is projected to complete around 20.5 passes from 30.5 attempts. Young's over/under for passing touchdowns stands at 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +124 (bet $100 to win $124)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -158 (bet $158 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 5

Rico Dowdle: 59.5

Bryce Young: 12.5

Trevor Etienne: 20.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 5

Tetairoa McMillan: 63.5

Xavier Legette: 21.5

Hunter Renfrow: 20.5

Tommy Tremble: 25.5

Rico Dowdle: 14.5

