One obstacle stands between Tetairoa McMillan and Panthers rookie stardom

Tetairoa McMillan is a wide receiver taken in the top 10. That brings an added sense of expectations that the Carolina Panthers' newest prized possession must match.

And one NFL analyst believes there is one obstacle standing in his way.

The Panthers are anticipating McMillan to become an integral part of their offensive strategy immediately. He's got the dynamic traits typically associated with a No. 1 option, which is something Carolina has desperately lacked since trading D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.

Chemistry is key for Carolina Panthers to get instant returns from Tetairoa McMillan

Matt Holder from The Bleacher Report holds a similar outlook for McMillan. The analyst thought big things could be in the offing right out of the gate. This prospect grows larger if the required chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young is accumulated in the weeks leading up to Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"While Carolina needed a wide receiver this offseason, the team wasn’t necessarily desperate for one with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker already on the roster. [Tetairoa] McMillan will still enter training camp as a starter and could easily become the Panthers’ top receiver, but he’ll have to establish chemistry with Bryce Young quickly and outplay those three wideouts, especially Thielen, this summer to earn that role." Matt Holder

McMillan and Young are both California high school standouts. They even spent time working together before the draft, which left the former Alabama star impressed enough to give this move his seal of approval.

This connection only got stronger over Carolina's offseason program. Young and McMillan looked well-versed in each other's tendencies. If this enhances throughout camp and during any time on the field that head coach Dave Canales gives them in the preseason, there's a good chance the No. 8 overall pick can hit the ground running.

Fans are increasingly optimistic about McMillan's potential for superstardom. He's proved nothing in the pros yet, but the transition should be relatively seamless upon further examination of his athletic intangibles.

McMillan could also help Young reach new heights. The signal-caller finally started to put everything together after regaining confidence from the sidelines last season. A renewed swagger and determination have returned, which could take off completely if his newest weapon is as advertised.

Young is the quarterback looking to cement his status as the face of the Panthers. McMillan is the creative wide receiver with a flair for the dramatic and an ability to always come through in the biggest moments.

Hopefully, it'll be a match made in heaven.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis