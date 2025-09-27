One Panthers player that could flip Week 4 on its head (but there's a catch)

While the Carolina Panthers’ passing game continues to find its rhythm on the shoulders of quarterback Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard’s versatility as both a runner and receiver gives head coach Dave Canales a weapon capable of dictating the flow of a matchup that could have some fireworks in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Hubbard’s role in Carolina has steadily expanded over the past year. Long known for his vision and acceleration as a runner, he’s also grown more comfortable as a pass catcher — something that could prove pivotal against a Patriots defense that just surrendered a standout performance to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (23 total touches).

Warren hurt New England not only between the tackles but also in space as a receiver, exposing the defense’s struggles with assignment discipline and tackling in the open field. That blueprint sets up perfectly for Hubbard, should he play. He's listed as questionable with a calf issue, and it would be a body blow if he cannot participate.

Chuba Hubbard, if healthy, can help set the Carolina Panthers' tone in Week 4

As a ball carrier, Hubbard thrives when given the chance to get downhill quickly, using his burst to get to the second level before linebackers can square him up. New England’s front is disciplined, but they’ve shown cracks against shiftier ball-carriers who can change gears in tight spaces. If the Panthers’ offensive line can create even modest running lanes, the Oklahoma State product's one-cut ability could lead to chunk gains that keep the chains moving and take pressure off the passing attack.

But where Hubbard’s impact could truly tilt the game is as a receiver.

While he'll never be compared to what Christian McCaffrey did in Carolina, or the Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinsons of the world in space, Hubbard's impact on checkdowns, designed screens, or wheel routes could showcase explosiveness to turn short touches into first downs.

For a Carolina offense that will need to stay on schedule against a Patriots unit that thrives on forcing long down and distances on third, Hubbard’s ability to provide safe, high-percentage yardage through the air could be crucial.

More importantly, getting him involved in the passing game forces New England’s linebackers and safeties to cover horizontally, stretching the defense and opening up opportunities downfield for Young and the receiving core.

The Panthers don’t need Hubbard to post gaudy numbers to change the complexion of the matchup. If he can replicate even a portion of the success Warren had against New England — mixing steady production on the ground with timely plays in the passing game — Carolina’s playbook becomes far more dynamic.

His presence forces the Patriots to respect both phases, preventing them from keying too heavily on either the run or the pass.

Ultimately, in what could be a tightly contested ballgame, Hubbard’s versatility gives the Panthers a potential edge and a playbook expander that can dictate matchups on all downs.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis