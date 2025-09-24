NFL pundit says what Panthers fans are starting to believe about Bryce Young

It's amazing what a win does for morale. The Carolina Panthers were down and out after the opening two weeks, but a rousing display against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 altered perceptions almost instantly.

This was arguably the most complete performance of Dave Canales' tenure as head coach. The defense shut out Atlanta. The special-teams group was outstanding throughout. This made things easier for quarterback Bryce Young and the offense to accomplish their goal.

Young was efficient. He protected the football and made things happen in key moments. The No. 1 pick in 2023 put his underrated mobility to good use, ensuring Carolina got over the line with minimal fuss.

Bryce Young can excel if Carolina Panthers' supporting cast meets expectations

Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone said what Panthers fans are starting to believe about Young after surging him to No. 26 in his weekly quarterback rankings. The analyst saw the encouraging signs. If other area meet their end of the bargain, there's nothing to suggest the signal-caller cannot flourish moving forward.

"It’s pretty impressive that all Bryce Young needed to do for the Panthers to beat the Falcons 30-0 was to complete 16 passes for 121 yards. He had a really nice rushing touchdown against Atlanta as well to help the Panthers to a win, but Young got a lot of help from his friends in this one. Still, this game was an encouraging sign if you’re a Panthers fan for both Young and the defense, which has struggled to start the year." Sayre Bedinger

The quarterback carries the can, but not even the NFL's elite can do it alone. If Young's supporting cast performs like this the rest of the way, Carolina will be just fine.

Young performed miracles last season when one considers how inept Ejiro Evero's defense became. This unit is starting to build momentum, and holding the Falcons to zero points is yet another confidence boost for a group that conceded the most single-season points in NFL history last time around.

Should this become the new standard, Young doesn't need to be a superhero. He needs to protect the football, make wise decisions, control the tempo, and make his throws count. That's it.

The former Alabama standout has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 603 yards and four touchdowns through three games. Young has also rushed for 50 yards and a score from nine carries. The five turnovers aren't ideal, but it's something the player is striving to improve.

Week 3 demonstrated how effective the Panthers can be when every facet of play performs to its full potential. And there was no bigger beneficiary than Young.

