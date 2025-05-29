It’s only OTAs but this Panthers rookie is already turning heads in a big way

The Carolina Panthers have no problem rewarding those who prove their worth. Whether it's high-profile veterans or those starting from the bottom, everyone gets a fair shake under the new regime.

That raises competition and increases the urgency for everyone heading into a crucial second campaign with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. It's the culture Carolina is looking to build, one that can hopefully bring about much-needed improvements in a competitive setting when the time comes.

One undrafted free agent is already making headlines for the right reasons. Something an NFL analyst believes can push his way onto the 53-man roster when it's all said and done.

Jacolby George tipped to enter strong Carolina Panthers roster consideration

Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report highlighted the credentials wide receiver Jacolby George brings to the table. The analyst thought his prowess in the return game gave him a fighting chance of making the squad. Cracking the wideout rotation might be difficult, so this represents his best possible chance to secure his spot on Carolina's roster.

"An undrafted free agent's life isn't just about finding a home at their respective position. Special teams become vitally important as a way to get their foot in the door. Over the last two seasons, Miami's Jacolby George provided a solid target in the Hurricanes offense, with 110 catches for 1,616 yards and 16 touchdowns. His competitiveness and shiftiness helped him overcome his lack of top-end speed. Those traits also make him an excellent punt returner. He averaged 13.5 yards per punt return during his first two years on campus, before the Hurricanes coaching staff weened him off of return duties." Brent Sobleski

There aren't many spots available. The Panthers will take through Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. The reports around Hunter Renfrow are encouraging. David Moore's previous connection to Canales could see him given another chance.

Much will depend on how many receivers the Panthers take through, but it'll be no more than six. That leaves George facing a monumental challenge, so nothing but excellence as the summer unfolds will do.

In all honesty, even that might not be enough. But even if George doesn't quite make the grade, solid production could see him land on the practice squad or potentially get scooped off the waiver wire by another team.

All George can do is take on coaching, display the right work ethic, and seize opportunities when they arrive. Everything after that is out of his hands, but the former Miami star is off to a good start.

