Analyst warns Panthers’ blind faith in WR could cost two players their jobs

The Carolina Panthers raised competition in the wide receiver room this offseason. Dan Morgan waited a while to do so, but two notable additions via the 2025 NFL Draft and gambling on a former Pro Bowler returning to his old form leave the unit in better shape.

Not everyone will come along for the ride. The Panthers will take through Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen as certainties. That potentially leaves two spots for the rest, so it'll be interesting to see how this dynamic shakes out as preparations for the 2025 campaign gather pace.

Nothing will be given based on previous status. Everything will be earned, which is the mentality Morgan and head coach Dave Canales wanted to instill across the roster during their ambitious plans for progress.

Carolina Panthers analyst believes WR surprises will happen this offseason

Brian Beversluis from SB Nation thought there could be a shock or two along the way. The analyst was convinced David Moore would make the squad thanks to his previous connection to Canales. This would leave either Hunter Renfrow or maybe even sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. on the outside looking in when push comes to shove.

"I think there’s a very strong chance David Moore makes the 53 man roster which means somebody’s favorite 5th or 6th wide receiver isn’t going to make the cut. Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr, one of the other UDFAs, what they all don’t have over Moore (yet) is his rapport with Bryce Young from 2024, and his familiarity with Dave Canales’s scheme going back to 2023." Brian Beversluis

It's highly unlikely that the Panthers won't give Horn a shot in Year 1 of his professional career. They believe his unique traits can provide an extra injection of energy that was sorely lacking last season. He's made a decent start over early workouts, but this trend must continue over the summer for confidence to increase.

Renfrow also thinks he's got something to offer. Illness prevented the veteran from any involvement in 2024, but his slick route running and assured hands need no introduction. Moore might be a lock to make the squad, according to Beversluis, but that shouldn't be the case.

Moore might have Canales' trust, but his production last season didn't exactly scream dependability. He got a new one-year deal this offseason. Even so, that shouldn't come with any guarantees. And make no mistake, the Panthers are not in the business of having any emotional attachment to their decision-making process under the new regime.

It's a nice problem to have from Carolina's standpoint. But for those looking to make the team, it's a fine-margins predicament.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis