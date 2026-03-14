Packers expert tells Panthers fans what to expect from Rasheed Walker

The Carolina Panthers caused a stir by fixing their left tackle problem with the signing of Rasheed Walker. This came out of nowhere, but it could be an absolute bargain as a stopgap option while Ikem Ekwonu recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Walker was reportedly in high demand, regarded as the best left tackle option on the free-agent market. The Panthers were never touted as a legitimate suitor for the player. General manager Dan Morgan had other ideas, striking with conviction to get his guy.

According to reports, Walker's contract could be worth up to $10 million. Considering the current offensive tackle market and the role he's expected to play in Ekwonu's absence, this has all the makings of an absolute steal if everything comes together.

However, one Green Bay Packers expert offered a word of warning to the Panthers about Walker.

Packers expect tells Carolina Panthers precisely what they are getting in Rasheed Walker

Freddie Boston of Lombardi Avenue highlighted Walker's solid pass protection and overall dependability as reasons for encouragement. Even so, there are ongoing concerns about his run blocking and penalties that may have put teams off from making a long-term commitment on the open market.

"Rasheed Walker shattered expectations as a seventh-round draft choice, starting 48 games after replacing a five-time All-Pro in David Bakhtiari. The good? Walker is a dependable starter who rarely makes the catastrophic mistakes that can ruin a game. Per PFF, he allowed eight sacks over the past two seasons and produces steady play at a premium position.

"The bad? Walker has drawn 20 flags since the start of 2024 and can struggle in the run game. But it's a passing league, and that's why Walker was in such high demand."

The Panthers offered a financially acceptable amount. They could also provide Walker with a chance to start, and the short-term agreement signifies the player's confidence in his own abilities.

Walker is willing to bet on himself. If he produces the goods next season in Carolina, the 2022 seventh-round pick out of Penn State stands to make much more this time next year when he inevitably hits the market again. And if he far exceeds expectations, one couldn't rule out another go-around with the Panthers either.

Morgan couldn't wait around in case Ekwonu's recovery was quicker than anticipated. The front-office leader believes Carolina is right on the cusp of something special, and the signings made so far in free agency laid his cards firmly on the table.

Hopefully, Walker will meet his end of the bargain. Even if that could give Morgan a huge headache about the team's long-term direction on quarterback Bryce Young's blindside.