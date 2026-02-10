Panthers' $1.5 million re-signing idea is making more sense by the day

General manager Dan Morgan wants to be aggressive this offseason. Before attention turns to potential incomings, the Carolina Panthers have to figure out what they're going to do with their pending free agents.

Continuity is important to Morgan. At the same time, the Panthers need to be ruthless as they look to cement their status atop the NFC South. Optimism is growing among the fan base, but for some, this will be the end of the road.

Some decisions appear easier than others. But a respected Panthers insider thought one veteran could be a surprising candidate for re-signing if the money works for all parties.

Carolina Panthers insider states the case for re-signing Austin Corbett this offseason

Despite a constant stream of frustrating injuries in recent seasons, Joe Person of The Athletic thought there is some merit to bringing back offensive lineman Austin Corbett. His experience and versatility were major assets for Carolina in 2025, though the writer acknowledged it would be nothing more than a depth role.

"After two injury-plagued seasons, it looked like Corbett again would miss significant time after leaving a Week 2 loss at Arizona with a knee injury. But Corbett was sidelined only four games with a sprained MCL and finished with 11 starts — six at guard and five at center. Corbett, who turns 31 in September, arrived in Charlotte with a Super Bowl ring and took pride in helping the Panthers return to the playoffs. Corbett, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason, could return as a valuable depth piece." Joe Person

There is uncertainty around the offensive line entering this offseason. Ikem Ekwonu's ruptured patellar tendon shifted the landscape considerably, and the Panthers need to find a capable left tackle to fill the void. Taylor Moton isn't getting any younger, Robert Hunt suffered bicep and pectoral injuries in 2025, and several key pieces are set to enter free agency.

In addition to Corbett, starting center Cade Mays, Brady Christensen, and Yosh Nijman are also on the lookout for new deals in Carolina or elsewhere. Letting them all leave would decimate the team's options. This would also threaten the exceptional cohesion this unit has built over the last two seasons.

That's why giving Corbett another one-year deal couldn't be dismissed entirely. He is a Super Bowl winner, can operate anywhere on the interior, and is a respected leader in the locker room for good measure.

These players are important. Corbett's injury history makes it risky, and he may be looking for an opportunity to start somewhere at this relatively late stage of his playing career, but his market projection of $1.48 million on a one-year extension seems like a win-win from Morgan's perspective.