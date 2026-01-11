Panthers' $86 million offseason dilemma just got a lot more complicated

The Carolina Panthers are now embarking on what promises to be a pivotal offseason for the franchise. It was a rousing playoff effort before falling late, so the onus is on general manager Dan Morgan to make the necessary adjustments to get much closer next time around.

There is another complicated issue the Panthers now face. And for Ikem Ekwonu, it's also caused significant unrest about his short- and long-term aspirations.

Ekwonu has been playing through a knee injury for several weeks. This came back to haunt him against the Los Angeles Rams, and he was quickly ruled out after being carted back to the locker room. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed fans' worst fears after the game, stating that the complication was significant.

Carolina Panthers might delay Ikem Ekwonu's extension after devastating injury blow

More information will become clearer in the coming hours. However, speculation is already circulating that Ekwonu has suffered a torn ACL. That could cause him to miss at least the first half of 2026, which also happens to be a contract year for the left tackle.

Most experts and fans thought Ekwonu would be the latest high-end draft pick to get an extension way before his deal expired. Morgan stated that the Panthers will figure it out at some stage during the offseason. Now, those plans may alter.

According to Spotrac, the former North Carolina State standout is projected to command an annual salary of $21.5 million on a four-year, $86 million deal when the time comes. This looked like a pretty safe bet before his concerning injury. Unfortunately for everyone associated with the Panthers, it's become a lot more complex.

Ekwonu will be on his fifth-year option next season. If it's a torn ACL as expected, it comes with a lengthy rehabilitation process after surgery. Linemen don't rely on quick-twitch movements like the skill positions, but they need a strong base to keep opposing players in front of them. This isn't the debilitating injury of years past, but it's something those in the front office will be monitoring closely.

If Ekwonu returns and shows no lingering effects of the issue, that's all the Panthers may need to get him tied down long-term. But giving him a lucrative deal before then doesn't seem smart.

That might seem harsh, but Morgan isn't running the football operation with any sentiment attached. It's the business-first mindset that was desperately needed to get the Panthers off the canvas. It also means Ekwonu may have to wait to get the financial security he is looking for.

It's an immensely disappointing end to what's been an encouraging campaign overall for Ekownu. All he can do is work hard on his recovery and let the chips fall where they may.