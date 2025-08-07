Panthers' biggest win from Browns joint practice is painfully obvious

After two weeks of battling between themselves, the Carolina Panthers finally got their first chance to compete against NFL opposition during joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. And as expected, there was an awful lot to unpack.

There was also a big positive to emerge that should serve the Panthers well when competitive action arrives at long last.

The day didn't start as expected. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn was absent from the session, and the team confirmed he was held out after being involved in a car accident. Thankfully, everything was fine, but it allowed Mike Jackson Sr. the chance to occupy No. 1 duties in the corner unit.

Mike Jackson Sr. shone during Carolina Panthers' joint practice with the Browns

To say he flourished would be an understatement.

Jackson was arguably the day's top performer from Carolina's standpoint. He impressed those in attendance with some outstanding pass defenses. The veteran never looked uncomfortable at any stage, stepping up without Horn to depend upon and standing out considerably along the way.

This is the latest in a series of encouraging displays from Jackson. The Panthers moved quickly to secure his services via trade from the Seattle Seahawks once Dane Jackson went down shortly before the 2024 season. It only cost Dan Morgan seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett, and the transaction quickly became the general manager's biggest heist of his tenure so far.

Jackson quickly emerged as a highly dependable No. 2 option opposite Horn on the boundary. There were moments of struggle, but he was more than deserving of another two-year deal from the Panthers to prevent him from leaving in free agency.

The former fifth-round pick out of Miami looks more comfortable this time around. Jackson has scheme familiarity and a full offseason with his teammates to develop chemistry. It's having the desired effect so far, and hopes are high that he can continue to build positive momentum when the real action arrives.

If Jackson and Horn can become a dominant tandem, and Chau Smith-Wade locks down the starting nickel role, that's not a bad trio for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to utilize. More will be needed, but at least the starting foundation is in place.

Jackson is fiercely determined to repay the faith shown in him by the Panthers. Other areas of the defense remain a concern, but there's a growing sense that the cornerback contingent can punch well above its weight once again.

And displays like this are doing nothing to diminish the optimism around Jackson in his second campaign with the squad.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis