Panthers can exploit Vikings' chaos by stealing this trade candidate

The NFL is never dull. There are more surprises and twists than your average soap opera, and most involved the Carolina Panthers before general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales steadied the ship.

This stability is extremely rare. One only has to look at the current chaos enveloping the Minnesota Vikings to see that.

And it could be something for the Panthers to capitalize on.

The Vikings sent shockwaves through the league by firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. This is extremely late in the process, which raised eyebrows. However, his poor drafting and rumors of friction over the team's quarterback direction eventually led to his demise.

Carolina Panthers should consider Jonathan Greenard trade amid Vikings chaos

Minnesota kept faith with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy over extending Sam Darnold. This has backfired spectacularly so far, with the signal-caller struggling in his second season while the former Panthers quarterback is gearing up for a Super Bowl appearance with the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFC North club doesn't plan to name a permanent replacement until after the 2026 NFL Draft. But with the Vikings projected to be $40.94 million over the cap, some extreme sacrifices are needed.

While the Panthers aren't exactly flush with cash either, this could provide a chance for Morgan to strengthen his edge rushing options by trading for Jonathan Greenard. He had a down year by his typically high standards in 2025, but his 24.5 sacks in the two seasons prior suggest that he could be a significant asset.

The Vikings would save $12.25 million on their cap by trading Greenard. He's got two more years and no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, and the cost to acquire him will be relatively cheap in Minnesota's current plight.

At 28 years old, Greenard also represents an investment in the future as well as the present. Morgan wasn't happy with Carolina's lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and he plans to rectify it over the spring. The front-office leader has been reluctant to part ways with valuable draft capital over his first two years, but the time to potentially be a little bolder has arrived.

What the Panthers need to figure out is whether Greenard's slump last season was due to injury or the start of something more concerning. He battled through a shoulder complication throughout the campaign before eventually going to injured reserve. Providing everything checks out medically, this could be a risk worth taking if the price is right.

Teams have taken advantage of the Panthers' vulnerability under previous regimes. This could be an opportunity to return the favor and get a prolific player at a fraction of what it might typically cost.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.