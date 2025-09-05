Panthers can’t escape nightmare looming in Week 1 season opener

After an offseason of intrigue and optimism, the Carolina Panthers get their season underway with a trip to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is a critical third year for quarterback Bryce Young, as he begins his third campaign with a battle against another former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence.

The Panthers are once again competing in arguably the weakest division across the league, so there’s an opportunity for the team to return to the playoffs for the first time in the David Tepper era. Carolina must start the season well and keep confidence high. They have failed to win an opener since 2021 when Sam Darnold led the team to an improbable 3-0 start.

The Jaguars, like Carolina, are coached by a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Liam Coen is taking his first steps as an NFL head coach. But if the Panthers want to win, they must overcome an inescapable looming nightmare.

Carolina Panthers will have their work cut out containing Travon Walker

Questions were levelled at Jacksonville when they selected Travon Walker at No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the player had an incredible athletic profile, his limited collegiate production left many pondering if the Jaguars made the right selection. But the Georgia Bulldogs know how to produce elite defenders.

After a less-than-impressive rookie season, Walker found his feet at the, notching back-to-back double-digit sack years. Opposite Josh Hines-Allen, who himself had 17.5 sacks in 2023, the pair are quickly becoming one of the league’s premier edge rushing pairings.

The Jaguars picked up Walker’s fifth-year option this offseason, a clear vote of confidence in the player heading into his fourth campaign. He will be looking to start the season off with a bang, and he may find himself with a favorable matchup.

With Panthers starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu undergoing an appendectomy, his status for Sunday’s game was in the air. After not practicing either Wednesday or Thursday, things don’t look good for the fourth-year tackle.

If the former North Carolina State star is unable to go, that likely leaves Yosh Njman to fill the void. While the veteran was touted as a solid backup after, he was the Panthers' lowest graded offensive lineman when called upon. This could be a matchup that defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile targets as a weak link.

The Panthers also have Brady Christensen as a viable option at the position. Despite being a consensus All-American at left tackle for BYU in college, the 2021 third-round pick has predominantly been deployed at guard during his NFL career. But with the struggles of Nijman last season, the Panthers may look to use him on the edge if things don't go well.

Whoever the Panthers start at left tackle, they will have their hands full.

Jaguars fans are hoping Walker takes that leap to an All-Pro caliber performer in 2025. Wrecking the Panthers’ hopes of a win would be a good place to start.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis