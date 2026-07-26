Panthers castoff lands immediate lifeline with his NFL future at stake

The Carolina Panthers have already churned the bottom end of their roster a lot to start training camp. That also means those looking for chances have had to make way.

But for wide receiver Kobe Prentice, he landed on his feet quickly with an intriguing opportunity with a team expected to launch another bold Super Bowl bid in 2026.

According to the NFL's transaction wire, the New England Patriots picked up Prentice off waivers after the Panthers let him go. While he could be nothing more than a camp body, to get claimed indicates those within the AFC East club see something in him that could be useful.

It won't be easy for Prentice to stake his claim. But at least he has a shot.

Kobe Prentice must take advantage of new opportunity after abrupt Carolina Panthers exit

The Patriots are deep at wide receiver after signing Romeo Doubs in free agency and striking a blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown. If Prentice stuck around on the practice squad, that would be considered an achievement. He's got the mentality to aim higher, but hitting the ground running when training camp begins is crucial.

Time is in short supply for Prentice. The Patriots were intrigued enough to bring the Baylor product in to see if he can make an impact, but the leash will be short. Making the most of every rep and every target in team drills is imperative. Even that might not be enough, though it would be a solid platform from which to build.

As for the Panthers? They believed Prentice was expendable. The wide receiver position is well stocked with young players who should be able to develop significantly next season and beyond. General manager Dan Morgan had seen enough of the incoming rookie to determine he was not part of their plans moving forward. Fortunately, the Patriots want to see for themselves.

In all honesty, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots make Prentice surplus to requirements at some stage this summer. That's the way it typically goes for players like this, but showing the right application and leaving a good impression won't go unnoticed.

Prentice was solid if unspectacular in college. The Panthers signed him to see if his previous connection with quarterback Bryce Young could reap the desired rewards, but it wasn't to be. And if things don't go well with the Patriots, one has to wonder if his NFL door will shut almost as quickly as it opened.

Time will tell on that, and what comes next is down to the player.