Dan Morgan's subtle Panthers move sends an unmistakable camp warning

General manager Dan Morgan always said he would be unafraid to make changes if he believed they were needed during training camp. Injuries meant a lot of churning was necessary early on, but there was another subtle move that threw down the gauntlet to some who have underperformed so far.

The Carolina Panthers confirmed that they claimed offensive tackle Ryan Hayes off waivers after he was made surplus to requirements by the Tennessee Titans. It might not mean all that much in the grand scheme of things, but it's a clear sign of dissatisfaction after a less-than-stellar Day 2 of camp practice for the second- and third-string linemen.

Despite not having Nic Scourton available after his torn ACL, the Panthers edge-rushing unit got whatever they wanted throughout the session, according to those in attendance. While it is difficult to judge without the pads on, Morgan is a sound assessor of how things are unfolding. And he clearly isn't happy.

Dan Morgan sends clear message to Carolina Panthers OL with Ryan Hayes waiver claim

Hayes may not move the needle all that much, but he raises the level of competition. The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Michigan by the Miami Dolphins has bounced around the league since being drafted, and the Titans letting him go before camp even gets started doesn't exactly bode well for his chances in Carolina.

It'll be a crash course for Hayes. But more importantly from the Panthers' perspective, this sends a clear message to others.

Shape up, or the Panthers will find players who can.

Not having right tackle Taylor Moton available due to blood clots has caused a ripple effect. Robert Hunt was also missing on Day 2, and those who gained extended involvement as a result failed to meet the required standards.

There was one series where backup quarterback Kenny Pickett would have been sacked three times in succession during a real live-fire situation. And even though we are still early in the process without pads, this is not the standard expected.

Kenny Pickett 11v11 series:



Sack



Trips and fumbles ball, picks it back up, but would’ve been sack



Sack — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) July 24, 2026

The lower down the depth chart you go, the finer the margins become. Morgan is ruthless when it comes to cutting the deadwood and replacing them with more intrigue. And even if they come to nothing, there are always players looking for work who'd only be too happy to take their chance in Carolina.

Hayes is the latest, but he won't be the last. What comes next is down to him, but if his presence brings more out of other understudies who stand a better chance of making the 53-man roster, this waiver claim will have been worth its weight in gold.

And that would be the best-case scenario for the Panthers.