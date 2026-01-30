Panthers' chances at landing $58M game-wrecker have never felt more real

Dan Morgan was not happy with the Carolina Panthers' lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. Ejiro Evero's defense made some encouraging strides, which saw him get back into the head-coaching cycle with significant interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, but the pass-rush was sorely lacking more often than not.

That is something the general manager plans to rectify this offseason. The Panthers aren't blessed with much in the way of available financial resources right now, but that will change once releases, contract restructures, and potential extensions are agreed upon.

With Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen providing long-term hope for the future, the Panthers could be looking for an experienced edge defender capable of wreaking havoc. And one NFL analyst believes he's found the perfect fit to take Carolina's defense up a notch.

Carolina Panthers projected to make free-agent splash with edge rusher Odafe Oweh

Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus thought Odafe Oweh might be the answer to Carolina's pass-rushing woes. The explosive game-wrecker is coming off an outstanding season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and he'll want to be paid accordingly. If the Panthers can free up enough money, there are far worse avenues Morgan can go down.

"The Panthers finished ahead of schedule after claiming the NFC South in 2025. Now, Carolina’s focus should be on improving across the board, with a priority on pass rush. [Odafe] Oweh’s deal to the Chargers ended up being a major boon. The former Raven produced an 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade and 39 pressures in 13 games with Los Angeles, helping restore his stock as a former first-round pick. Given that no Panthers starting edge defender reached even 40 pressures, the 27-year-old would help wreak havoc next to Derrick Brown." Bradley Locker, PFF

Oweh was a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, gaining 23 sacks in 67 games (25 starts) with the AFC North club, including 10 during the 2024 campaign. He was traded to the Chargers before the 2025 deadline, where he picked things up under the guidance of Jesse Minter.

This would be an exceptional addition to the Panthers, especially if D.J. Wonnum departs in free agency as expected. However, acquiring an athletic, ascending player with his best years ahead will not be cheap.

According to Spotrac, Oweh is expected to sign a three-year, $57.97 million deal, averaging $19.32 million per season. Not exactly chump change, but not at the elite end for pass-rushers around the league, either. And if Morgan does want to be a little bolder, this move represents precisely that.

It'll be interesting to see what route Morgan takes. But if he genuinely believes the Panthers are ready to win now, as he stated during his end-of-season media availability, Oweh has the physical tools to get them a lot closer.