Panthers' Ejiro Evero is about to find out what the Raiders really think

Ejiro Evero is waiting on one more team before making his return to the Carolina Panthers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons went in different directions. That leaves only the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible head-coaching destination for the defensive coordinator.

Evero met in person with the Raiders last week. He's a hot name among beat reporters and fans. The success of defensive-minded coaches such as Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel on their way to the Super Bowl does nothing to hurt his cause.

The Panthers extended Evero last year, and they will welcome him back if he doesn't get the job in Las Vegas. It's an anxious wait until then, but the coordinator is about to find out what the Raiders really think of his credentials.

Raiders could be about to show their hand with Ejiro Evero

With the Los Angeles Rams suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game, it will be open season on Sean McVay's staff. Several teams are still looking for new head coaches, and the likes of Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and Nate Scheelhaase are among the names they are examining in greater detail. One of those is the Raiders, who may be looking for an offensive mind to help guide projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza on the correct path to prosperity.

Reports also suggest that the Raiders are looking to speak with Klint Kubiak, Seattle's offensive coordinator, about potentially taking over from Peter Carroll. There are a lot of balls in the air right now, but the fact that Las Vegas may have other candidates in mind suggests that Evero will be back with the Panthers in 2026.

It's a divisive issue among the fan base. Some were encouraged enough by the defense's overall progress to see if Evero can bring more from the unit with additional enhancements. Others are less convinced, wanting the Panthers to go with some fresh ideas.

Those pleas will fall on deaf ears. Head coach Dave Canales has already declared his intent to bring Evero back. Giving him an extension after Carolina's historically bad defensive campaign in 2024 spoke volumes about the belief in his capabilities. That hasn't come close to unraveling, and gaining three head-coaching interviews during this cycle proves the esteem in which he is held around the NFL.

The Raiders are still a possibility for Evero. But the landscape is about to shift, and it might not be in his favor when push comes to shove.