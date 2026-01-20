Fernando Mendoza could quietly save the Panthers from losing Ejiro Evero

A busy few days are ahead for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He's generated head-coaching interest during this cycle, and his most pivotal meeting is yet to come as head coach Dave Canales anxiously awaits further developments.

Evero spoke with the Atlanta Falcons, but they went with Kevin Stefanski. He's met virtually with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will now compile a list of candidates for in-person interviews. The respected coordinator is currently in Las Vegas, where he will discuss matters further with the Raiders before they make their choice.

The Panthers will be ready if Evero does enough to secure the job. They'll also be eager to welcome him back after extending him last year. It could go either way, but one respected Raiders beat writer believes those in the building are high on his potential.

Raiders like Ejiro Evero's credentials, but the Carolina Panthers may get lucky

Hondo Carpenter from Sports Illustrated thought Evero was a shoo-in to be a head coach one day. He's got the tools, and although he doesn't believe the Raiders should go for a first-time head coach, that is the direction they appear to be headed.

"The Raiders really liked him [Ejiro Evero], and he was impressive. I told you last year, and I'm telling you now, this young man is gonna be a head coach in this league, and I think he's got some star power. If I'm the Raiders, I'm not looking for a first-year coach; it's too big of a job. But I think that is the direction the Raiders are going." Hondo Carpenter

Carpenter also added that he thought Las Vegas would eventually go with an offensive mind over someone with a defensive background like Evero. They are going to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they need someone to help nurture his obvious talent. Relying on an offensive coordinator could mean he is picked off by another team during the 2027 hiring cycle if everything goes well.

The fact that Evero is going to Las Vegas to meet directly with those in power dictates that he is under serious consideration. Convincing the Raiders to take the plunge is something else entirely, but at least the Panthers would get a compensatory third-round draft pick in return if he does enough.

Carolina's defense made some encouraging strides this season. The Panthers were always confident that Evero's scheme would yield results once the personnel improved. This gamble proved accurate, but it brought the inevitable alluring glances from elsewhere.

The Panthers have a plan in place if Evero departs. But everything is out of their hands for now.