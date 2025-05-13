Panthers' Chuba Hubbard hype explodes after bold projection from top analyst

There weren't many positives from the Carolina Panthers' 2024 season. The emergence of running back Chuba Hubbard was one of them, and an NFL analyst believes this could be the start of a highly productive career moving forward.

Hubbard's fought back from significant early adversity to become an integral part of Carolina's offensive strategy. The former fourth-round selection cemented his importance last season, deservedly receiving a four-year extension ahead of time. It's been an offseason of change in the backfield. However, the Oklahoma State graduate remains a strong constant for the Panthers to depend upon.

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard tipped to extend remarkable production in 2025

Matt Brandon from Sports Illustrated raised the hype around Hubbard, projecting him as a player to watch in 2025. The analyst believes that with a more expansive offense and Carolina's much-improved offensive line carving up lanes, the backfield threat could be in for another career year next time around.

"With the Panthers investing their top draft pick in Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan and watching young wideouts Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker develop, the offense has real potential to open up. [Chuba] Hubbard is firmly entrenched as the lead back, unlikely to cede meaningful work to either Rico Dowdle or rookie Trevor Etienne. He’s also the clear-cut option near the goal line. Last year’s dismal defense often forced Carolina into pass-heavy scripts, but offseason reinforcements up front should help level the playing field and create more run-friendly game flows—an ideal setup for Hubbard to continue building on his breakout." Matt Brandon

Hubbard's got some extra help in the running back room this offseason. Rico Dowdle joined in free agency after going over 1,000 rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The Panthers also spent a fourth-round selection on Trevor Etienne, who has some likable traits and could become an asset on passing downs right out of the gate.

This provides the Panthers with options, but Hubbard is the focal point until further notice.

His aggression, urgency, and physicality have become a breath of fresh air for Carolina over the last two years. Hubbard's emergence as a locker room leader only raises optimism further. Going from an afterthought to an indispensable squad member took hard work, but the results speak for themselves.

The Panthers won't completely leave Dowdle and Etienne on the fringes. Head coach Dave Canales wants to set the tone by establishing a strong ground game. Having three players capable of achieving this feat keeps everyone fresh, rather than going down the Christian McCaffrey route and running one back into the ground.

If Brandon is right and Hubbard continues his rapid emergence into one of the league's most consistent running backs, that'll help Carolina's quest for a winning record and the NFC South crown enormously.

