Panthers clearly already regret headline-making offseason signing

The Carolina Panthers made several headline-making signings throughout Dan Morgan's second offseason at the helm. This raised expectations among the fan base that haven't been met so far.

Head coach Dave Canales was a beacon of positivity before the season. He thought the Panthers were in a good position to make improvements and bring the fear factor back to Bank of America Stadium. Two straight defeats have damaged these perceptions, and this could get a whole lot messier if they cannot beat the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener.

There is no more margin for error. Everyone needs to improve execution and raise performance levels. Another campaign cannot fall by the wayside, which would place Canales in danger of being removed by impulsive owner David Tepper.

Rico Dowdle is not doing enough for the Carolina Panthers through two games

And there is one big signing that needs his influence to surge sooner rather than later.

The Panthers made some alterations to their running back room this offseason. Chuba Hubbard remains the top dog, but Miles Sanders' early departure and Jonathon Brooks being ruled out for the season with another torn ACL meant more was needed. After being priced out initially, Morgan eventually managed to secure the services of Rico Dowdle on a one-year deal.

Hopes were high that Dowdle could form a legitimate one-two punch with Hubbard after going over 1,000 rushing yards for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. That hasn't been the case so far, and Carolina's ground game has taken a hit as a result.

Dowdle has just nine rushes through two games. He is averaging just 2.3 yards per carry. He's brought in three receptions from four targets, but this hasn't amounted to anything more than 14 receiving yards.

It's way too pedestrian for a player of Dowdle's status. Canales wanted to establish the run this season, but the Panthers have fallen way short of the mark to date. That should continue as the campaign progresses, so it'll be interesting to see if the former South Carolina standout becomes more of a focal point moving forward.

The Panthers' fortunes are hanging in the balance once again. Injuries along the offensive line are just one of several problems Canales is trying to navigate. That's why firmly establishing the run and making things easier for quarterback Bryce Young is essential moving forward.

Dowdle needs to be a bigger part of the team's plans. Anything less represents a damning indictment of how his skills are being perceived by those in power.

