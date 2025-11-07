Panthers connected to bombshell offseason trade that could backfire badly

It was no surprise to see general manager Dan Morgan stand pat at the 2025 trade deadline. Some fans wanted to see the Carolina Panthers get more aggressive after an impressive season so far, but the front-office leader stuck to his plan instead.

This was the correct call. Morgan is encouraged by the way things are unfolding. He is also all too aware that the Panthers are not one piece away from entering the Super Bowl picture. Staying the course with his long-term strategy, which values draft picks highly, remains the smartest route to sustained progression.

However, that didn't stop one NFL analyst from linking the Panthers to a bombshell offseason trade that runs counter to everything Morgan has shown so far.

Carolina Panthers named ideal suitor for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Moe Moton from The Bleacher Report named the Panthers as the ideal trade suitor for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. There are murmurings about the dynamic signal-caller falling out of favor, and the NFC West club might decide to cash in this offseason to get a king's ransom in return.

"General manager Monti Ossenfort will need to make a crucial decision on [Kyler] Murray's future in the offseason, and it could result in a blockbuster quarterback trade. Remember, the Cardinals' current regime inherited Murray from the previous administration. If the Cardinals trade Murray, the two-time Pro Bowler should fetch multiple first-rounders because of his accolades at the most valuable position in the sport. Murray, whose contract carries another year of guaranteed money, would be an ideal fit for a squad that needs a quarterback, but isn't in a position to draft a top prospect." Moe Moton

Murray is a good player who could probably do with a change of scenery. But any fans expecting the Panthers to give up multiple first-round picks and potentially more to secure his services haven't been paying attention.

Morgan is building the correct way. He's doing a good job of finding the right draft prospects who fit his way of thinking. Mortgaging the future was a mistake his predecessors made all too often, and the former linebacker is not making the same mistakes.

The Panthers also believe in quarterback Bryce Young. He might not ever be a generational talent, but he's fitting well into the scheme as a game-manager who can make things happen behind a strong ground game. When he gets the chance to come through in the clutch, the Alabama product almost always delivers. That is rare to find, despite the player's ongoing criticism.

Carolina won't be trading for Murray or any other quarterback. And in all honesty, there is more chance of Young getting extended ahead of time than any legitimate challenger for his spot coming into the fold.