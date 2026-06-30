Panthers' cornerstone enters the quiet crossroads nobody wants to discuss

Consistency has been an elusive word for the Carolina Panthers since 2018. They have yet to have a winning season in nine years, despite winning the NFC South last season. A handful of head coaches, assistants, players, and much more have changed hands since then.

However, it is hard to ignore the one constant of the Panthers since he was drafted in 2017 and became the starting right tackle a year later: Taylor Moton.

For a long stretch, the second-round draft choice out of Western Michigan was one of the best right tackles in the game, but was never rewarded as such. No NFL Top 100 appearances, no Pro Bowls, or All-Pro votes; Moton has become as quiet and underrated as they come.

How much more does Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton have in the tank?

However, after being highly durable for much of his career, Moton has missed a handful of games due to injuries. The 2025 season was his highest-graded year by Pro Football Focus since 2020, despite missing some time. This begs the question of whether he has more in the tank for consistent play in 2026 and beyond.

Moton is 32 and is on a fairly expensive contract that was extended last summer. He has $13.1 million in guaranteed salary this season but $0 next year. His cap savings will be $14.5 million in 2027, when the Panthers are hoping to potentially give quarterback Bryce Young his extension, assuming he plays to a level worthy of one.

We haven't seen Moton play at an elite level for consistent stretches. He has never been a dominant run defender, though still a standout player overall in this regard. Plus, he is dealing with ailments for the first time in his career, having started every game from 2017 to 2023.

Entering a decade in the NFL, one does wonder if Moton could see a decline in the near future.

It isn't out of the realm of possibility. Yet, even when healthy, he still looked fairly stout on the right side with not a ton of falloff overall. That should give head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan some comfort, though there would be more if a successor were in place.

Time may be running out for Moton as the Panthers must look into his future as soon as next offseason. It can't be avoided much longer, especially if a decline in overall play is shown in 2026 — it could open the door for Ikem Ekwonu to switch sides and play right tackle. Moton is also helping rookie first-round tackle Monroe Freeling's transition to the NFL.

Again, I haven't seen any major indications of decline from the veteran tackle. Until he does, there seems to be a lot left in the tank, and if the Panthers can get another three years from him, it would be a win for the franchise for offensive line continuity purposes.