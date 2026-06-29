Panthers could make one low-key signing with uncomfortable consequences

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have questions to answer at tight end. General manager Dan Morgan seems satisfied with the options available, but most experts believe more may be needed to help this offense take the next step.

The Panthers have some money to spend if the right option becomes available. Morgan could easily go through with what he has, but he could also raise competition in the room. Increasing urgency is paramount, especially given that Carolina is looking to defend its NFC South championship in 2026.

There are still some decent options on the market. Josiah Deguara is one of them, and he could be an intriguing possibility as a solid backup who could make things uncomfortable for those looking for increased responsibilities.

Carolina Panthers could increase tight end competition with Josiah Deguara signing

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer agrees. While the team insider didn't believe this would be a needle-mover by any stretch, he thought the experienced pro could help push others along and provide dependability in the event of an injury over the summer.

"Deguara, in theory, could take on reps in the early preseason schedule and push James Mitchell and Feleipe Franks in practice. While he might just be an experienced body for workouts, he could at least be proven insurance in case there’s an injury within the core three (Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans) at the position."

Though Deguara has been on four teams in six NFL seasons, providing minimal contributions along the way, he's flashed moments of quality. He's also a decent special-teams asset, which is integral for anyone sitting lower down the depth chart.

It makes sense, but the reality may be far different.

The Panthers seem set with Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans as their top three options. Carolina brought back Feleipe Franks for another spell with the club this offseason. He's an outstanding special-teamer, which could give him the edge over James Mitchell for the fourth spot. That might be all Carolina needs.

While it represents a calculated risk, the Panthers are renowned for placing faith in their young players under the current regime.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have been vindicated by this approach, as they have made good progress since taking charge of the football operation. They will not deviate now, but if the tight end options cannot produce the goods when it counts, it will be among their top priorities during the 2027 offseason.

Deguara could be helpful, though it seems unlikely. But make no mistake; the stakes remain incredibly high for Carolina's tight end room in 2026.