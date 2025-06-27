Panthers could save Ejiro Evero’s job with one key defensive move

It's been a busy offseason for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan got active once again to make the improvements needed to thrive. And he might not be done just yet.

Reports suggest the Panthers are on the lookout for more within their secondary. Morgan made initial inquiries for cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Justin Simmons. Nothing came from it, but it's a sign to the fans that Carolina isn't satisfied with the current options.

The Panthers have a few weeks until training camp to add more if needed. Much will depend on how things unfold over the early stages of the summer's intense preparations. Some players could come to the fore and surprise, which cannot be completely dismissed if the likes of Chau Smith-Wade and Shemar Bartholomew build on their positive offseason to date.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider bold move for free-agent Kendall Fuller

Aaron Schatz from ESPN had something else in mind. The analyst thought Morgan could do far worse than examine Kendall Fuller's credentials in greater detail — someone who'd provide defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with experience and versatility in equal measure to call upon during the campaign.

"The Panthers have their starting cornerbacks set, but they need to think about backup plans. I think [Kendall] Fuller would be a good fit here. He had reasonable charting metrics in Miami last season and really good metrics in Washington in 2023. He's also versatile, with the ability to play both outside and in the slot." Aaron Schatz

Fuller is a dependable presence in the cornerback room. He's won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and performed well enough for the Washington Commanders to get a decent free-agent deal from the Miami Dolphins last spring. Injuries limited his influence, but checking in on the former Virginia Tech standout wouldn't be the worst idea in the world from the Panthers' perspective.

Kendall's release from the Dolphins probably stung. That should leave the defensive back highly motivated to prove them wrong and silence some ever-increasing doubters. His accomplished coverage and sound tackling ability against the run also look tailor-made for Evero's 3-4 concepts, so the move makes a ton of sense if the money is right.

The Panthers need another battle-hardened cornerback to complement what they already have. Fuller is among the best remaining options on the market, and the longer it gets into the summer, the greater chance Carolina has of securing his services.

Watch this space…

