Panthers could shock NFL with sneaky edge in Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes

The Carolina Panthers may not be a team that many are projecting to swing a huge Jalen Ramsey trade after the Miami Dolphins' cornerback demanded to find a new home. However, an NFL insider dropped some very juicy tidbits that could lead Dan Morgan to give his pals in South Beach a call.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network implied that a Ramsey trade coming to fruition is a matter of when, not if. Ramsey will likely be moved after June 1 due to the cap savings Miami would incur if they made this move.

NFL insider links Jalen ramsey to Carolina Panthers due to Ejiro Evero

According to Wolfe, Ramsey may have a fondness for the idea of playing under one of his favorite coaches. One of them is Ejiro Evero, who was instrumental in helping the defensive back reach his full potential with the Los Angeles Rams. Wolfe mentioned Carolina's defensive coordinator by name when discussing teams and coaches he could play for.

However, Wolfe also added that former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, now the head coach of the rival Atlanta Falcons, might be another team that could extend some Ramsey feelers out there. If Carolina wants to avoid getting beaten to the punch, Evero may need to plead his case for a trade.

Ramsey is still one of the better outside cornerbacks in football. His strong tackling and terrific coverage abilities could put him on track for yet another Pro Bowl season in what will assuredly become a Pro Football Hall of Fame career when it's all said and done.

Carolina has Jaycee Horn locked up long-term, but this defense is still one of the worst in the league. Spending top picks on new pass rushers like Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen is a good start. Signing safety Tre'von Moehrig was a nice move, but this secondary remains putrid.

Ramsey might not fit Carolina's timeline, as a player with a Super Bowl ring that is getting long in the tooth likely wants one more shot at getting another title. However, that shouldn't discourage the Panthers from at least making an effort to acquire him.

The Panthers need to be in talent acquisition mode as they rebuild a substandard roster. If Ramsey is willing to take the plunge just to be back with Evero, he and Horn could become one of the best cornerback duos in the game under his favorite coach's watch.

