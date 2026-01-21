Panthers crack a smile as bitter rival whiffs on prized OC candidate

One could have forgiven the Carolina Panthers for being a little concerned about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pursuit to make Mike McDaniel their next offensive coordinator.

McDaniel's innovative ideas and creative concepts would have given head coach Dave Canales endless headaches. This takes on greater significance, given the margins are once again expected to be incredibly fine when the NFC South title race resumes in 2026.

As it turned out, a more intriguing option arrived at McDaniel's door. And he even turned down potential head coaching offers to seize it.

Carolina Panthers won't have to deal with Mike McDaniel twice a season in the NFC South

According to reports, McDaniel has agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator, which represents a coup for the AFC West club. The recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach informed the Cleveland Browns and others that he would no longer pursue their openings, instead opting to work with talented quarterback Justin Herbert, who promises to benefit greatly from this hire.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN revealed that the Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles had pulled out all the stops to land McDaniel. He added Tampa Bay, in particular, had been aggressive, making him the top candidate above all else. However, he saw working with Herbert as far more beneficial.

"The Bucs and the Eagles both pursued [Mike] McDaniel as their top OC target. The Bucs were especially diligent in their courtship, and McDaniel was very engaged with them throughout. Ultimately, the lure of getting back to California and coaching Justin Herbert proved strongest." Jeff Darlington

Nobody associated with the Panthers will be complaining about McDaniels' decision. It puts the Buccaneers on the back foot, especially given that several other clubs are looking for new coordinators. Much will depend on who they eventually go with, but there is no doubt this was the best available option.

Obviously, the Panthers will be focusing on making their own improvements. They could also be set for changes if defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero gets a head-coaching job. Two teams remain interested, but Carolina will have contingencies in place if he does enough for a promotion elsewhere.

As for the Buccaneers? It's back to the drawing board. They've interviewed other candidates, but it's clear they'd pushed all their chips into the middle for McDaniel without success. And now, they're running the risk of missing out on others before a critical upcoming campaign for head coach Todd Bowles.

The Panthers have no such uncertainty. They have stability, continuity, and a young roster building confidence together. And last season proved that the tide in the division is finally starting to turn.

Maybe McDaniel saw that, too.