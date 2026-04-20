Panthers crossed a line they once feared and now everything feels different

The Carolina Panthers felt they weren't in a position to overpay for defensive lineman Milton Williams in 2024 free agency. Things were much different when it came to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips this time around.

And executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis outlined precisely why.

Carolina raised eyebrows across the league by giving Phillips a four-year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. It was a major statement of intent by general manager Dan Morgan, though most experts immediately perceived it as an overpay. That is typically the case with top-tier free agents, the kind of blue-chip targets the Panthers were seeking.

During a conversation with Mike Kay of The Charlotte Observer, Tilis explained that last year may not have been the best time to go all-in, given the many other needs to fill with the money available. But after reaching the playoffs by winning the NFC South, those in power thought this was the perfect time for some added aggressiveness.

“With Jaelen, it was kind of the same idea of, ‘Who are the best players in free agency? Let’s go get them. And we were comfortable with the idea of let’s get Jaelen, and then let’s wait and see what comes out of that. That’s a little different than what we’re doing last year, which was, ‘What can we give Milton and Tre Moehrig and still be solvent?’ And then it just got to be too much for Milton, and we were out.”

It's the perfect model. And the Panthers are in a much better place as a result.

Ideally, the Panthers want to stack good drafts, so they won't have to go big-fish hunting in free agency. Until then, Morgan and Tilis recognized the need to find elite-level difference-makers with the cash at hand. And they secured two of the top options available on the open market.

Phillips may not have put up exceptional sack numbers throughout his career, but he has experience in 3-4 base systems and offers much more than just pass-rushing prowess. Linebacker Devin Lloyd was another shrewd move, and any second-level presence who gets Morgan's seal of approval should be good enough for fans.

This didn't come as a shock, either.

Morgan set out the tone before free agency even began. He is convinced that the Panthers are ready to win right now, and the moves made reflect that. With a strong draft, Carolina will be in pretty good shape, and it's been too long since this once basement-dwelling franchise was taken seriously.

The times have changed, and it all starts at the top.