Panthers' crumbling cornerstone is vanishing when it matters most

Before the 2025 season, several concerns surrounded the Carolina Panthers. However, nobody disputed their main strength.

That, of course, was the offensive line.

All five starters and depth pieces returned. This continuity is invaluable, especially in the trenches. Hopes were high that their imposing 2024 campaign could be the start of great things, but that's not gone quite according to plan.

Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt are both on the shelf. Chandler Zavala didn't last long before going to injured reserve. Instead of dominating, they are treading water. And one established figure is crumbling when the team needs him most.

Ikem Ekwonu has not become the complete package for the Carolina Panthers (yet)

The Panthers missed the presence of Ikem Ekwonu in Week 1. The former North Carolina State mauler had an emergency appendectomy and wasn't risked. He's been back for three games, but it's been much of the same for a player for whom much more was expected in Year 4 of his professional career.

Ekwonu's blocking capabilities on running plays have never been in question. He's a brute force, which was a strength coming out of college and only continued in the pros. The problem? Carolina isn't running the ball nearly enough.

They are playing from behind too much. The run game is being impacted. It's also exposing Ekwonu's weakness: pass protection.

All the physical attributes are there. Ekwonu's problems lie in the technical aspect. He doesn't mirror the oncoming edge rusher consistently enough. He's already given up 15 pressures, three quarterback hits, one sack, and three penalties since returning to the lineup. It has been relatively overlooked due to concerns elsewhere, but that doesn't make it any less worrying.

This is reflected in his grades from Pro Football Focus. Ekwonu's 76.3 run-blocking grade ranks 17th out of 109 qualifying offensive tackles. In contrast, his pass-blocking grade of 50.9 ranks 77th. Perhaps the 2022 first-round pick is getting back into the swing of things, but time is not on the Panthers' side.

They need Ekwonu to become a well-rounded blindside enforcer. It's not enough just excelling in one area — not if the player wants to get a contract extension counting more than $20 million per year next spring. They are saved for those who thrive in all phases, and he's not yet meeting these requirements.

There is a long way to go and a lot of football left, but for Ekwonu, there is also a significant amount of hard work needed to become the cornerstone piece Carolina needs.

