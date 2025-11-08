Panthers dealing with potentially brutal setback that could change everything

The Carolina Panthers are riding a positivity hype train that could gather more speed this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Dave Canales is dealing with a fresh setback that could potentially change everything.

Just when it looked like the Panthers were relatively healthy, a concerning issue cropped up before the final injury designations for Week 10 were confirmed. And it centered on an emerging focal point who's made a fantastic start to his NFL career.

Carolina raised eyebrows by selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's repaid this faith so far, but a hamstring injury leaves his status for the game at Bank of America Stadium in severe doubt.

Carolina Panthers might not have Tetairoa McMillan to depend upon in Week 10

Canales said that the Panthers will monitor things closely before deciding McMillan's fate. The coach also expressed confidence that Hunter Renfrow could return to the game-day roster if the former Arizona standout is unable to participate.

"Something popped up in practice, so you know we shut him down for part of it. We'll look at him again tomorrow morning, though, just to make sure that he's ready to go. We'll just take a look at him tomorrow and see where he's at, hoping he can go. I'm so glad Hunter's here. Just the way that he goes about his work, what he's been, his reputation speaks for itself. And you know the way that he works and the way that he's focused and locked in, it really affects the group in a positive way. "

Not having McMillan would be a body blow for the Panthers. He's a dynamic playmaker and easily Carolina's most prolific weapon. He's got a flair for the extravagant, but the Panthers would be wise to err on the side of caution if the wideout isn't 100 percent.

Any additional aggravation could make things worse for McMillan. The Panthers need their first-round rookie during a difficult-looking stretch of games before and after their bye week. They could beat the lowly Saints without him, especially considering the exceptional surge from veteran running back Rico Dowdle in recent weeks.

If McMillan isn't risked, the pressure immediately increases on Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to lead the charge. Jimmy Horn Jr. and Renfrow will likely play complementary roles. Brycen Tremayne is also questionable for the contest with a hip problem.

It's not ideal, but the Panthers must roll with the punches to keep their outstanding campaign on track.