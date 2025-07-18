Panthers' defensive leaders driving culture reset from the inside

The Carolina Panthers' defense was nothing short of embarrassing from start to finish in 2024. Two veteran players are looking to turn the tide by setting a strong example for others to follow.

It's a sink-or-swim scenario. But according to edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, the tandem of stud cornerback Jaycee Horn and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown made their feelings clear in no uncertain terms.

Failure won't be tolerated this time around. Far too many went through the motions last season, accepting their fate and failing to find the resolve needed to get off the canvas. Losing Brown for the season after one game didn't help, but the cracks ran far deeper.

Dan Morgan invested heavily in the defense this offseason during free agency and the draft. That should help, and those who were around for last season's capitulation are also intent on changing the narrative.

Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn are driving Carolina Panthers' defensive teammates forward

Wonnum revealed that Horn and Brown are forcing the issue with a competitive tone. It's making everyone's desire stronger, and last year's free-agent signing is bullish about the unit's chances for immediate improvement.

"We know this is not the standard. And that goes back to the competitive nature that Jaycee [Horn] and DB [Derrick Brown] and all those guys have on the field. It makes us want to go and compete more and more. There's no getting away from it. And we're not running from it either, but we're going to show y'all, we're gonna show the improvement, and how much better we are and how much better we can be." D.J. Wonnum via Panthers.com

Considering how well the offense performed over the second half of 2024, any strides the defense can achieve are going to make a huge difference. Nobody is asking them to be the 1985 Chicago Bears. If they can be merely average, that might be enough to put the Panthers in contention for the NFC South.

Evero is on the hot seat. Another disappointing campaign is only going to end one way for the under-fire coordinator. But amid all the doom and gloom, the Panthers are relying on their two elite-level defensive performers to drag their teammates out of the mire and back to respectability.

Everyone knows what they're getting from Brown and Horn. If others can pick themselves up and meet their end of the bargain, they have half a chance of being a balanced, more cohesive group.

They're not going to be world-beaters, but the Panthers don't need them to be. Just be organized and show some fight. Everything else will take care of itself.

