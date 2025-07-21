Panthers defensive revival in 2025 hinges on one undeniable factor

The Carolina Panthers are congregating for the start of training camp this week. It's the most intense stage of preparations, and optimism is high among the fan base after some encouraging strides were made over the second half of 2024.

However, there is one lingering concern that threatens to make or break their fortunes this time around.

And it's not the performance levels of quarterback Bryce Young.

Young looked like a franchise-caliber presence when he came back into the starting lineup. The offensive line was dominant, and the improvements made to the running back and wide receiver rooms should help greatly. Unfortunately, things are less certain on defense.

Carolina Panthers' defensive renaissance hinges on Derrick Brown's return

Ejiro Evero has no more excuses after some significant investments made by general manager Dan Morgan this offseason. Joe Person from The Athletic doesn't think things could get much worse after their historically embarrassing campaign, but the insider believes that returning Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown holds the key to Carolina's defensive rejuvenation.

"It would be hard to be much worse. A year after rebuilding the offensive line, the former Panthers linebacker-turned-GM missed out on his biggest target (Milton Williams) but added free-agent pieces to all three levels of the defense. In addition to the edge rushers, the Panthers also took Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom and Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson on the third day of the draft. But the key to the [Ejiro] Evero-coordinated D could be the health of Derrick Brown." Joe Person

Brown missed all but one game last season with a knee complication that required surgery, and Evero's unit crumbled without him. He's back and ready to remind the world what a dominant presence he can be. If the former first-round pick out of Auburn gets back to his 2023 form, and the new acquisitions all meet expectations, it won't take long for improvements to arrive.

Getting Brown back is like a new signing. He cannot do it alone, but he's a building block that others look to for inspiration.

He leads by example through an exceptional work ethic and high-level performances when the real action begins. Others fed off this, and nobody else was capable of filling the void when Brown went to season-ending injured reserve.

Others, such as Jaycee Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, Tershawn Wharton, Josey Jewell, and Bobby Brown III, will be integral to Carolina's defensive outlook in 2025. However, Brown is the alpha, the tone setter, and the beating heart of the Panthers' defense.

Now, he's back. And make no mistake, Brown is eager to make up for some lost time.

