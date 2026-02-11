Panthers draft pick has fans questioning everything after only two seasons

Both head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have preached patience with wide receiver Xavier Legette after another underwhelming campaign. Even so, one team analyst believes the Carolina Panthers may not have much of that left if the same trend continues in 2026.

Legette came into the league as a first-round pick after the Panthers traded up to No. 32 overall in 2024. This gave them the option of a fifth year on his deal if everything went well. The South Carolina product is a long way off from having that triggered right now, and he is firmly cemented behind AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in the pecking order.

Speculation is rising about Legette's status, especially if the Panthers add to their wideout options as expected this offseason. The player will likely have the chance to rebuild confidence over the summer. If there are no signs of legitimate growth, that's when his landscape changes.

Carolina Panthers analyst turns up the heat on Xavier Legette before make-or-break offseason

This topic was discussed in greater detail by Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated. He thought the Panthers could potentially trade him at some stage, so Legette needs to improve trust by becoming more dependable in key situations to avoid this scenario.

"[Xavier] Legette still has two years remaining on his contract, so the Panthers can take the patient route with him if his struggles continue next fall. Then again, he could be someone they try to trade next offseason for a late-round pick, which would give Carolina at least something for him. The best way for X to avoid this? Become a more reliable target and do more with the ball after the catch." Schuyler Callihan

That's the long and short of it, really.

Legette has all the physical tools needed to be productive. However, glaring concentration issues, a lack of discipline, and diminished focus in high-pressure situations have been his undoing so far.

The Panthers knew it, diminishing his involvement down the stretch and into the playoffs. That said a lot more about Legette's development than Morgan and Canales' statements once the campaign concluded.

Hard work. Locking in over the offseason. Preparing effectively for the mental and physical challenges that lie ahead. This is the only way Legette will make a better go of things.

He's not a rookie anymore. This will be Year 3 of his professional career, and the Panthers have yet to get a substantial return on their investment. If that doesn't change, the pass-catcher could go down the same road as Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo — two high-end picks whom Carolina disposed of before their contracts expired.

All hope is far from lost with Legette. However, the stakes have been raised in no uncertain terms.