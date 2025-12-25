Panthers' dream draft pick may have just put himself firmly out of their reach

After years of grueling mediocrity, the Carolina Panthers are finally on the right track. They've already turned in their highest win total since 2017. But if you've been watching the NFL for a while, you'll know that franchises only keep up their positive momentum by consistently drafting well.

The Panthers likely won't have the luxury of drafting in the top ten next offseason, so it will be even more difficult to capitalize on their early picks. With plenty of needs remaining on the roster, it will be crucial to find an impact player in the first round.

Unfortunately, the Panthers' dream draft fit is playing his way out of their reach. Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. is looking like a top-five draft pick after his performance in the College Football Playoff. If he keeps up this form, the Panthers won't have a chance to draft him.

Panthers quickly losing their chance to draft Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami's CFP win over Texas A&M wasn't exactly the scoreboard-breaking shootout that many fans expect from a college football game. Instead, it was a defensive showdown, highlighted by the unstoppable performance of Bain. The elite edge rusher ended the day with three sacks, consistently wrecking the Aggies' offensive plans.

Bain started his season out on a hot streak, quickly rising to the top of draft boards. In the last couple of months, his draft stock has dipped as his production has slowed. But with this performance, he is sure to quickly regain the hype he had early.

The junior edge rusher is as powerful as any defender in college football. He uses his strength and explosiveness to consistently overpower opposing blockers. While his recent performances have showcased his dominance as a pass rusher, Bain's biggest strengths are shown in run defense. He sets a strong edge against outside runs, rarely allowing ball carriers to break contain. His skill set suggests that he'll be an impactful player immediately in the NFL, with the potential to grow into a superstar role.

The Panthers' only real chance at bringing Bain to Carolina is the possibility of other teams being overly concerned with his measurables. Bain has shorter arms than most NFL edge rushers, leading to some level of concern about his ability to win consistently at the next level. If teams get spooked by his arm length, he could fall farther in the draft than his talent suggests he should. Otherwise, the Panthers are set to miss out on an elite prospect.