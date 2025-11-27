Panthers quickly cancel $13 million experiment in dream 2026 mock draft

Dan Morgan's decision to stand pat at the 2025 trade deadline proved beyond all doubt how much the Carolina Panthers general manager values draft picks. He's building a competitive roster by infusing youth, and it's working. Things aren't perfect yet, but the pieces are slowly coming together.

Another strong draft from Morgan could see the Panthers legitimately enter the playoff discussion. He's got some decent returns from his selections over the last two years. If he can find some immediate contributors and late-round gems with his eight picks next spring, Carolina will be in a much better place.

Speculation is already rising about who might be available for the Panthers in the first round. A lot can and will change, but Nate Tice and Charles McDonald from Yahoo Sports offered a dream scenario that would be far too tempting to turn down.

Rueben Bain Jr. drops into Carolina Panthers' lap in stunning mock draft scenario

The analysts touted the possibility of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. slipping through the cracks and into Carolina's lap at No. 13 overall. If this happens, which does feel highly unlikely, Morgan must think about turning in his card quickly.

"The Panthers’ defense has been much improved after an absolutely dismal 2024 season, and now [Rueben] Bain falls into Carolina’s lap. Bain’s powerful play style reminds me a lot of Eagles great Brandon Graham, and his strength could let him move along the Panthers’ defensive front and kick inside based on the look. That would fit nicely with the Panthers’ current players (Nic Scourton has had some real moments as a rookie, too) and scheme. Bain is higher on boards, so they would probably be celebrating with this pick." Nate Tice and Charles McDonald

This is the first mock draft I've seen where Bain makes it out of the top 10. He's a pro-ready defensive end right now, boasting every intangible needed to thrive right out of the gate. His numbers with the Hurricanes might be down this season, but it's also worth remembering that he's getting double or triple-teamed on every play. That's the esteem in which he is held by opposing protection schemes.

With Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Patrick Jones II under contract next season, adding Bain into the mix would give Carolina a potentially prolific quartet capable of wreaking havoc. Unfortunately, this would leave D.J. Wonnum on the outside looking in, which isn't necessarily a bad thing given his lack of consistency this season.

As previously mentioned, the Panthers would need the biggest stroke of good luck imaginable for Bain to be available when they go on the clock. He could even go No. 1 overall; that's how good he is.

But if, for some unknown reason, the prospect is available, Morgan shouldn't think twice.