Dan Morgan can't ignore the cost of this failed Panthers signing any longer

Dan Morgan is taking a step-by-step approach to building the Carolina Panthers' roster into a contending force. It is more methodical and less risky than the strategy implemented by previous regimes, and it's been a refreshing change of pace that has finally put this perennial struggler on the right path to prosperity.

Morgan has a long-term plan, and everyone has bought in. Carolina's youth movement re-energized the roster under head coach Dave Canales. Although this squad isn't the finished product just yet, the signs are pointing up for the first time in years. That means everything to fans who were demoralized beyond measure beforehand.

However, there is one costly signing that hasn't reaped the desired rewards. And this is unlikely to go unnoticed by Morgan when it's time to decide on the next steps during the offseason.

Carolina Panthers need more from D.J. Wonnum to justify an offseason extension

When the Panthers signed edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in 2024 free agency, most fans were cautiously optimistic. Some health complications meant he missed a large portion of his first season in Carolina, but the flashes displayed when he got into the groove left plenty of reasons for encouragement.

Unfortunately, that's not been the case this time around. The Panthers are struggling to generate consistent pressure. Patrick Jones II, going down with a back injury, didn't help, but aside from second-round rookie Nic Scourton, it's been largely underwhelming.

More was expected of Wonnum. He's yet to register a sack this season. His 20 total pressures rank 65th league-wide. His 19 hurries rank 40th, and his 54.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 97th out of 116 qualifying edge defenders.

The former South Carolina college star's gap discipline against the run is poor. This was exploited with alarming frequency by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, and it's starting to look like Wonnum won't have a future with the Panthers beyond 2025.

Wonnum's contract is up for renewal next spring. Unless there is a substantial upturn in consistency over their remaining five games, a situation could arise in which Morgan goes in a different direction.

Scourton and fellow rookie Princely Umanmielen have bright futures. Jones's outstanding impact has been sorely missed. But if Wonnum cannot turn the tide, the Panthers need to find another prolific pass-rusher — either via free agency or the draft — to round off the unit.

It's not looking especially promising for Wonnum. And given the ruthless way Morgan has approached his roster construction since assuming command, he won't hesitate to make the necessary changes if he believes they are needed.