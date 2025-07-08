Panthers veteran quietly battling for contract with his future on the line

General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have no problem rewarding those who prove their worth. But the stakes have been raised for everyone in the Carolina Panthers' locker room after another impressive recruitment period this spring.

There is no room for those who aren't buying into the project. There is no room for those who underperform. And make no mistake, the Panthers are being run the right way after years of dysfunction under David Tepper's ownership.

For one overlooked yet important part of the team's plans, this is a huge year in pursuit of an extended stay with the franchise.

D.J. Wonnum came into the Panthers last season dealing with an injury. This was later revealed to be much more serious than initially feared, and the explosive edge rusher didn't get to see the field until Carolina's international game against the New York Giants in Germany.

D.J. Wonnum must raise his performance for new Carolina Panthers deal

Wonnum managed four sacks throughout the campaign and flashed genuine quality. It was always going to take time to shake the rust off, which led to frailties against the run and being a yard off the pace at times.

The Panthers are confident that the former South Carolina standout can make a bigger contribution with a full offseason to get ready. That didn't stop Morgan from revamping the edge-rushing unit as a matter of urgency.

Carolina signed Wonnum's ex-teammate, Patrick Jones II, from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. They traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. They released Jadeveon Clowney, who became surplus to requirements after the influx of youthful energy.

Clowney's departure also highlights the confidence in Wonnum. That does not detract from the precarious situation facing the veteran in 2025.

This is the final year of Wonnum's deal. The Panthers haven't got much return on their investment, so the former fourth-round pick will be eager to repay the faith shown in him by those in power.

If Wonnum takes his game up a notch and becomes the alpha on Carolina's pass rush, the Panthers would be wise to get him extended sooner rather than later. If he fails to meet expectations and suffers more bad luck on the health front, it might be his last campaign playing at Bank of America Stadium.

Wonnum shouldn't be lacking in motivation. But in all honesty, it could go either way.

