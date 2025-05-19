NFL analyst’s fiery take sparks fresh doubt over Panthers edge rusher

Dan Morgan's ruthless roster-building strategy has the Carolina Panthers in better shape entering the 2025 campaign. His primary goal throughout the offseason was increasing competition across the board, something the general manager believes can raise standards and increase urgency without any semblance of complacency.

It's been a long time since the Panthers were run with such professionalism. Everything will be earned. Nothing is given. Some players will thrive under the pressure. Those who wilt under the spotlight won't go through onto the team's Week 1 squad.

That is the challenge for many. Morgan harbors no emotional attachment to his decision-making process. Anyone not pulling their weight will be shown the door. One NFL analyst thought that placed D.J. Wonnum's future firmly under the microscope.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers could still cut D.J. Wonnum this offseason

Kristopher Knox from The Bleacher Report named Wonnum as the Panthers' best player who could still be cut this offseason. He believed the influx of new pass-rushers, including the Day 2 duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, might make the former South Carolina standout surplus to requirements if they transition smoothly over the summer.

"In the wake of drafting edge-defenders Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, the Carolina Panthers have already released Jadeveon Clowney. D.J. Wonnum, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be next. Wonnum was solid last season, notching four sacks in eight games following an offseason of quad surgeries. However, the Panthers added Scourton, Umanmielen and free agent Patrick Jones II (7.0 sacks in 2024) to the edge rotation this offseason. Cutting Wonnum would save $7 million in cap space." Kristopher Knox

The Panthers have already released Jadeveon Clowney. Doing the same with Wonnum doesn't seem feasible, especially considering the high stakes attached to the upcoming campaign for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina could save a substantial amount on its 2025 cap by disposing of Wonnum ahead of time. But again, they've already done that with Clowney.

Considering how the Panthers struggled to generate pressure more often than not, further depleting the options available wouldn't be wise. Wonnum flashed immense promise after his long spell out through injury in 2024. Free-agent signing Patrick Jones II has an already developed relationship with him from their time together on the Minnesota Vikings. Scourton and Umanmielen will help, but having two proven veterans takes the heat off slightly.

The Panthers made their choice early. They chose to keep Wonnum and let Clowney go. Morgan cannot put it all on his young guns, at least not next season.

