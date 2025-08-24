Panthers' easiest cut after preseason catastrophe is painfully obvious

The Carolina Panthers' final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers represented a last chance for those on the fringes to stake a claim with roster cuts looming. Some thrived under the glaring spotlight, but others inevitably wilted under the pressure.

And for one roster hopeful aiming to carve out a path, this looks like the end of the road.

With Bryce Young and Andy Dalton getting the night off, all eyes once again went to Jack Plummer. The quarterback got the start again, but not for the first time this preseason, he failed to meet even modest expectations.

Carolina Panthers have a simple decision to make with Jack Plummer

Plummer struggles to find the right velocity on his throws, especially when working to the outside. The game moves too fast for him, and he cannot go through his progressions quickly enough before pressure arrives. His accuracy is also deeply concerning, with several wayward efforts even putting his receivers in danger of taking unnecessary hits.

This was probably the final nail in Plummer's proverbial Panthers' coffin. He finished the game with a 50 percent completion success rate for 48 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He gained 22 rushing yards from two carries, but his lowly 53.1 passer rating typifies his disappointing effort at Bank of America Stadium.

Any slim hope Plummer had of making the 53-man roster is gone. It's unlikely that another team scoops him off the waiver wire, but even making Carolina's practice squad seems extremely questionable after a preseason to forget.

Former UFL MVP quarterback Bryce Perkins, who joined the Panthers a few days prior, outperformed Plummer. He completed 10-of-11 passes for 71 passing yards despite being sacked three times. With a little extra polish and more scheme familiarity, this could be a more viable practice squad option for the Panthers if Young and Dalton are forced to miss time at any stage.

This is a difficult time of year around the league. Second-year general manager Dan Morgan has some difficult conversations upcoming, but he'll make the tough choices needed to put the Panthers in a better position. That's not going to end well for Plummer, who now faces an uncertain future that could result in his NFL journey coming to an end completely.

Plummer should be expecting the worst and hoping for the best. But based on his performances over the preseason, making the practice squad would be the best-case scenario in no uncertain terms.

If not, then Plummer can have no real complaints.

